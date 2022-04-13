Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$680.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.76 million.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

