Scotiabank Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.
Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.91. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.
About Superior Plus (Get Rating)
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
Read More
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.