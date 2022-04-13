Scotiabank Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPB. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.91. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

