Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDIMF opened at $3.69 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $219.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

