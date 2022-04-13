FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

