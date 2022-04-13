HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.64

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. lowered their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.24.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$289.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

