Credit Suisse Group Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.92.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$58.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.59. The company has a market cap of C$118.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$58.97.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.