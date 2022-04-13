Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.22.

CCA stock opened at C$107.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.56.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

