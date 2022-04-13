Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.22.
CCA stock opened at C$107.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.56.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Stories
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.