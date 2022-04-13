Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

HASI stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

