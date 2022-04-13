Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

VALE opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

