StockNews.com Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

