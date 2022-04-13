StockNews.com Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $181.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 261.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

