Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.65. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

