Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 211,402 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

