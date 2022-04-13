Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as high as C$16.97. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 6,547 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a market cap of C$549.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.