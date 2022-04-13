Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $12.04 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

