Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in March

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Atos has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

