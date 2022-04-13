Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.79 and traded as high as C$19.05. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 2,917 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.72 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.