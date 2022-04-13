Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 1,577.3% in March

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 1,577.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

