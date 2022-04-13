Critical Comparison: AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 12.66% 30.27% 6.16% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 1 2 7 0 2.60 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $52.66, suggesting a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.34 billion 1.07 $650.02 million $4.20 8.99 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Risk & Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment consists of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

