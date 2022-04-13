Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.85.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

