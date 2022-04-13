StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $597,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

