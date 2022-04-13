StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
