StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 73.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

