Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

