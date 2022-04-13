The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

