Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.