Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CP opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

