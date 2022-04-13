Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

