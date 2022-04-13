Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.