Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALPMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

