Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -3.14. Aiadvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Aiadvertising
