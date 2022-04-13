Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

