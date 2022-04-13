Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$16.84. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 1,620,551 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.76.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9080804 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

