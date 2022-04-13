Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 56,831 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$32.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

