Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.18. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 41,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

