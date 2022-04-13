HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

