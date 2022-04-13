Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $22,368,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

