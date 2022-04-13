Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,923 over the last quarter.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.