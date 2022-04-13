Brokers Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $581.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.80 and its 200 day moving average is $520.86. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $362.55 and a one year high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,746,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.