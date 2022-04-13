Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $367,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

