Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.65 million, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kamada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

