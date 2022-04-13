Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$103.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$115.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.35.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$94.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.47. The company has a market cap of C$171.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.