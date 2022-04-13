MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTY. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$53.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

