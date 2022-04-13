CSFB Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.87.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$49.33 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.