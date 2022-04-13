OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.45 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $21.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $119.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.04 million to $119.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.85 million, with estimates ranging from $141.38 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

