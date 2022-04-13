National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.88.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$94.53 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The stock has a market cap of C$87.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.