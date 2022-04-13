Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $414.83

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.83 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 431.20 ($5.62). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 428.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 6,844,551 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 530 ($6.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.04) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.66).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.83. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,446.29). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($653,328.64).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

