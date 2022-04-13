IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $796.83

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 796.83 ($10.38) and traded as high as GBX 843.50 ($10.99). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 837.50 ($10.91), with a volume of 921,470 shares trading hands.

IGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.01) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.77) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 796.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,237.43). Also, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,148.19).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

