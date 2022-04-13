Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNRL. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

