Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

SCHW stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

