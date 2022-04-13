Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

STN stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

